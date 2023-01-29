St Michaels finished one run off securing their first win in almost two years.
Instead Wagga RSL avoided a costly loss at the two teams finished level at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, who have only lost once this season, were in all sorts of trouble at 7-47 but some resistance from Tim Cameron (36 not out) and Charlie Munn (25) got them to 127.
It was almost enough.
Captain Nathan Corby (35) put St Michaels in a position to win before going for one shot too many leaving his side needing 12 runs to win with two wickets remaining.
Sam Williamson chanced his hand picking up eight of the required runs before lofting one into the deep.
St Michaels levelled things in the 48th over only for Rod Guy to trap Connor McGinn leg before wicket to see the match tied.
Corby lamented one that slipped away.
However he was impressed with the team's response after being bowled out for 57 last week.
"I'm super happy with everyone actually turning up, having a go and digging in," Corby said.
"The bowling was a lot better, especially in the heat. I think everyone had a point to prove after last week.
"It's just disappointing to see how much effort everyone has been putting in and come one run short.
"It is upsetting."
Corby hopes they can end their winless run when they face Lake Albert, who have only one win so far this season.
Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry is also looking for a much better response when they face unbeaten Wagga City on Saturday.
However he was impressed by the impact Tim Cameron, who also picked up two wickets, had to see them take home two points.
"It's a give in that we didn't bat to the standards that we've set for ourselves across the year but to St Micks' credit they bowled really well, summed up the conditions quickly, took advantage of the new ball and unfortunately we couldn't cover it up early," Perry said.
"Timmy Cameron and Charlie Munn resurrected the innings and got us to something we thought was defendable and it was close to being defendable.
"At 7-47 you probably shouldn't get more than 70 or 80 but they put on 60 for that wicket, gave us hope and to get 127 is disappointing but the effort we put in in the field is something to be quite proud of."
