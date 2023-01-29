The Daily Advertiser

Barellan coach Alex Lawder has conceded that it is unlikely that he will have a co-coach for the upcoming Farrer League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Barellan coach Alex Lawder says that he is still hopeful of finding a co-coach before the season starts but admits that he will most likely have to take on the role solo in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

Barellan's hopes of securing a co-coach for the upcoming Farrer League season look to potentially go unfulfilled.

