Barellan's hopes of securing a co-coach for the upcoming Farrer League season look to potentially go unfulfilled.
Two Blues coach Alex Lawder said that while they were still hopeful of finding a co-coach, he admitted that he would most likely be in the top job solo again in 2023.
"Both of the potential guys have fallen away, but if something popped up we'd definitely entertain it," Lawder said.
"When I signed on it was for one year, then I ended up going out for a second and now I'm doing a third.
"I want to set the club up for future success and help them find that next coach to take the club forward.
"That was part of the reason why the co-coaching idea was floated, to be able to spend some time and teach or transition someone into the role so they could continue on with the club.
"Unfortunately it fell away with the people we were talking to, but we are still interested if someone was out there that was keen."
While the Two Blues haven't been able to secure a co-coach, Lawder has still been busy on the recruitment front welcoming five new players to Barellan for the upcoming season.
The Two Blues are hopeful of a return to finals in 2023, with Lawder expecting the same top sides from last season being the ones to beat.
"Even though Marrar has lost some of their top players you can't go past them," he said.
"They won the reserve grade premiership so they've got some great depth to come back in and are going to be up there without a doubt.
"Then The Rock, they made the grand final and are very strong, they've also added Curtis Steele, some more Canberra guys and Matt Parks from North Wagga.
"They are going to be your top two and East Wagga is not just going to fall away either, they are going to be strong again."
After such a tight competition last year, Lawder was hopeful that 2023 would produce the same with no guaranteed wins for any side.
"Last year was such an even comp," he said.
"There was a lot of teams that were knocking each other off and I reckon it was the pick of the two leagues last year given it was so even.
"I'd love to see it again, see the league prosper and all those close games.
"It makes it more exciting coming into the back half of the year with finals and there is no guaranteed wins which is the best part about it."
