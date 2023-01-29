I am a proud Australian, and I'll bet you are, too

Today is my birthday. I am now 79, old enough to have seen Australia emerge from very basic post-war living standards to the wealthy society we enjoy today.
Australia is the best country in the world in which to live, by almost any measure.
Would you choose the US? As we were celebrating Australia Day, the US had already lost 2942 people to gun-related violence. Hospital? US citizens have to sell the house if they have a serious medical problem.
Would you choose Great Britain? On one of the coldest days this year, just a week ago, with temperatures as low as -9 degrees, authorities were pleading with consumers to cut back on electricity usage between 5pm and 6pm. The cold weather had brought a drop in wind, so less wind power.
And with the British NHS under pressure, hospitals in Britain are under pressure too. As some have warned, assisted suicide as proposed in Britain could be viewed as an "opportunity for cost saving" by the NHS, according to The Daily Mail.
Or perhaps you'd rather live in Ukraine? Or even New Zealand, where inflation is now out of control?
At my age, I feel much safer being an Australian, (and moreso living in NSW), as I wrote in my first column for 2023.
And British ambulances have been taking up to 90 minutes to respond to heart attack calls, so another reason I am glad I live in Australia!
I recall when I visited England in 2007, I overheard the railway clerk at Rye telling the customer that his ticket would cost £2000. The explanation was that the average wage in Rye was about £20,000, but the same job in London would fetch £25,000, so it was worth the money and time to travel daily to London. And, he added, in Rye he would be able to park a car.
I'd feel marooned if I didn't have my car at the door! Give me Australia any day.
And talking of days, I favour keeping Australia Day on January 26, but if we must change, then January 1 is the day. It's the day that the states became a federation on January 1, 1901, to create the nation we now know as Australia.
January 1 saves having a public holiday on January 26, which would improve productivity by providing an extra working day. The same people who want to change dates would also approve of eliminating the Queen's Birthday holiday before it becomes the King's Birthday. So there's two workdays saved.
And since the woke people want Christianity eliminated, getting rid of Christmas would save another day, and a lot of money spent on things we don't need. Three workdays saved, and inflation down.
Boxing Day? Another silly old-fashioned day with colonial origins. It should definitely be gone. We're up to four working days saved.
Then there's Easter, another two days holiday eliminated, and Anzac Day celebrates militarism, so it can go as well.
Gosh, if we let the woke mob who want to change Australia have their head, we will create an additional seven working days in each calendar year. Australian productivity would skyrocket! We'd all be wealthy in no time. And we'd get rid of that idle idea that Australians should have time for family fun - families aren't part of the woke agenda, either!
Just in case you think that I have joined the ranks of the destructive loonies, I think that you would agree that one of the best things about Australia is our laid-back attitude - which come to think of it, the loonies would like to change, too.
Australians love our casual lifestyle. We enjoy our public holidays. We have more annual leave than most countries. No wonder most of us are very content to call Australia home.
I watched the Wagga citizenship ceremony last Thursday. I'll bet every one of those people will be happy, now they have the security that Australian citizenship offers.
Australia has a proud record of welcoming immigrants, and this particularly applies to Wagga.
I would personally like to welcome our new Wagga citizens, and trust that they will benefit as much from living in Wagga as my family has done.
