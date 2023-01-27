Volunteers deserving of recognition

We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.
It was those words of Winston Churchill that rang especially true on Thursday, as we congratulated the Wagga and Riverina residents who featured in the Australia Day honours list and also those who were recognised with accolades in their own communities.
While important, the ongoing debate about our national day's date should not stop us from applauding their service.
Over many years, often decades, these men and women have stepped forward, not back, put up their hands, spoken up and out, and generously given their time and talents to create a better community.
Cancer awareness, health care, education, emergency services, local government, sport, the CWA and Rotary are just some of the areas where they have contributed.
Thanks to them, clubs have been started or saved, projects completed, funds raised and important causes gained public attention.
Not that they would necessarily tell you so.
A common theme whenever honours are revealed is surprise, humility and the quick explanation many others helped out too.
"It's recognition not just of my work but the work many people have done," former NSW State Emergency Service Murrumbidgee region controller James McTavish, who received a public service medal, said.
Wagga's newest Citizen of the Year Alan Pottie, a thoroughly-deserving recipient of the accolade, has helped the Cancer Council raise a mighty $125,000 through Relay for Life in the past three years alone.
In his acceptance speech on Wednesday night, he thanked the city's residents who all "put their hands in their pockets straight away".
Mr Pottie said the number of nominees for Wagga's awards this year - nine in the citizen of the year category, six for young citizen, six for the Ted Ryder Memorial Sports Award, three for the walk of honour and two for environmental citizen - was "a testament to how much we appreciate volunteers".
We couldn't agree more.
Every nominee, and everyone who volunteers their time, is a winner in our eyes.
So, whatever the motivation, thank you for enriching community life in Wagga and right across the Riverina.
