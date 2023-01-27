A winless 2022 didn't deter The Rock-Yerong Creek A grade coach Beck Hannam from returning in 2023, but she's not being unrealistic in her expectations.
Deep in a rebuild, TRYC's A grade found little success last year and Hannam knows they won't jump to a premiership in just one season.
"You've got to be realistic, you can't come from not winning one game the season before and then blitzing it," Hannam said.
"Unless we get a whole influx of Swifts players or something, it's all about the main thing we are focusing on, our rebuild, and the way that we're going, maybe three or four years down the track you might see a Rock A Grade netball team in finals."
With most of the 2022 squad set to return, Hannam is hoping to get at least two wins on the board this season.
Recognising the dedication required from her team to return week after week without reward Hannam said she's grateful for their long-term thinking.
"It's a credit to all the girls that still showed up every week because they knew we were going to get beaten," she said.
"They also know that the club is behind them and they've got that support network."
The club had 20 players show up for their first pre-season session, more than Hannam had anticipated.
"I was shocked," she said.
A mixture of returning and new faces attended the session that focused on fitness and fun ahead of anything.
"It's easier to do better fitness after Christmas, because everybody needs it, but we had a really good run, had a bit of a game at the end and there's some new faces at the club and it's looking really promising," Hannam said.
With a few looking to come out of retirement or return after having children, Hannam said it was reassuring to see many of them have retained their skills.
Hannam praised her young side for their courage to go up against well established A grade players each week and is confident of the club's future.
"The goal in the next couple of years is to have some netball teams, probably not all of them but some, in the finals up with the boys because they're killing it." she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
