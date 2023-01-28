Popular events set to make a return to Wagga City Library

Wagga City Library is excited to announce the return of its popular Baby Bounce and storytime programs, beginning Tuesday, January 31.
Baby Bounce is a free program designed for children aged 0-12 months and their carers. It is a fun and interactive way for babies to develop their language and social skills, using songs, rhymes, and actions designed to stimulate the senses and encourage a love of reading.
Baby Bounce will be held over four Tuesdays in the library's children's area, from January 31 to February 21. Sessions commence at 10.30am and are 30 minutes long. The program always books out quickly, but additional sessions are held throughout the year so talk to staff if you miss out.
The library's popular storytime program will also return from next week, beginning Wednesday, February 1, with sessions at 10am and 11am. Storytime is an entertaining and educational selection of picture books, activities, songs, and craft, suitable for 1-5-year-olds and their carers.
Storytime is free to attend, but online bookings are essential to prevent overcrowding. Sessions are held at 10am and 11am every Wednesday and Friday, during school terms.
The Friends of the Library book sale will be held on Friday, February 10 (4-6pm) and Saturday, February 11 (9am-noon). More details: waggalibrary.com.au.
