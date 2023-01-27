A look back at Wagga Wagga in days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga's Citizen of the Year is John Winterbottom and Young Citizen of the Year, Michael Byrne.
Mavis Taber, Wagga's Citizen of the Year in 1992, has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal.
Wagga City Council voted to reinstate the 60km/h speed zone in the city and to advise the Roads and Traffic Authority that it does not support implementation of a 50km/h zone following a recent three-month trial.
Council is in the process of developing 20 kilometres of cycleways around the city and has released a brochure showing existing and proposed cycleways.
TAFE campus manager Terry Ryan is pictured in the Daily Advertiser standing in front of the $8 million industry training centre currently under construction.
Wagga athlete Sonya Bradley captured two gold medals and a silver at the NSW Country Track and Field Championships in Sydney.
Brad Kahlefeldt won a triathlon event held at Lake Albert.
Guest of honour Dr Margaret Sheldon is pictured in the Daily Advertiser with Dr Fran Newman and Dr Gael Brook attending a Wagga Medical Imaging reunion held at the Carriage House Motor Inn.
Wagga City Mission's work-for-the-dole clothing recycling centre was opened in Murray Street.
Almost 20 firefighters spent five hours containing a fire behind Riverina Battery and Tyre Market in Dobney Avenue.
The Riverina Institute of TAFE has become the largest TAFE in the country certified to the international quality standard ISO 9001.
The Cancer Council has a new van to provide people with information on cancer issues and a range of sun protection products due to the support of Miss Wagga, Michelle Robertson as well as Kooringal, Sunrise, and Wollundry Rotary Clubs.
Kapooka commandant Colonel Mark Sampson who has headed the First Recruit Training Battalion for just over a year is leaving soon and a farewell dinner was held in his honour.
The Bomen Action Group will seek legal advice on a possible challenge to council's approval of an increase in spray irrigation of wastewater from the Cargill abattoir.
More than 1200 members of the RAAF paraded with four Iroquois helicopters overhead to mark the 25th anniversary of the RAAF Apprentice Training School at Forest Hill.
In Wagga, an estimated 9000 children go back to school this week and the Riverina total could exceed 65,000.
Mr RL Condon, Commonwealth District Employment Office, said that more than 50 per cent of Wagga's sixth form school leavers are leaving Wagga for other areas.
An officer of the State Planning Commission visited North Wagga to investigate residents' requests for existing user rights to development.
Wagga Art Society president AW Morris has been elected to the steering committee of the NSW Regional Art Galleries Association.
Twenty-year-old Wagga yachtsman Phillip Williams won the NSW State Quickcat Championship at Lake Illawarra. He is pictured in the Daily Advertiser washing down his yacht "The Minateur" helped by his sister Carol.
Visitors from around the state attended a presentation evening for Eric Dagger, recently elected as Grand Master of the Manchester Unity Independent Order of Oddfellows for NSW.
The Overseas Telecommunications Commission staff from Sydney and Melbourne met in Wagga for their annual sports and social weekend.
Mr and Mrs Cyril Stokes were given an open house party to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary hosted by their daughter and son-in-law, Mr and Mrs Tom Hillis.
The new rector of the Anglican Parish of South Wagga, Rev Frank Hart, was inducted into his post at a special service.
Magpies' new coach, Bill Deacon, has arrived with his family from New Zealand.
A variety of people with various links to Wagga's Sister City, Nordlingen attended a Nordlingen night at the City Golf Club.
Allan Whyte has joined a select group of only four darts players to have scored the "possible" 180 points twice in the Wagga Darts Association since 1960.
Huthwaites are selling Imperial Camp Pie in 12 oz tins for 20 cents, Weston's assorted cream biscuits 16 oz for 30 cents and sliced frozen beans 16oz pack for 33 cents.
