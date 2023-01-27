The search has begun for a mystery millionaire after a Riverina newsagency sold the winning ticket to Wednesday night's national lotto draw.
Temora's Wylies Newsagency sold the prized ticket now worth $1,005,972.40 and spokesperson for The Lott James Eddy is urging the person to come forward.
"We're looking for the person who had a winning entry in the Wednesday lotto draw number 4255," Mr Eddy said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The winning numbers for that draw were 21, 8, 7, 27, 5, 25, with two supplementary numbers of 12 and 39."
Mr Eddy said the owner of that ticket won Division One and was one of two winners in that draw Australia-wide.
"At this stage we're waiting with bated breath to see this winner come forward and start the process of claiming their prize," he said.
If anyone believes they have the winning entry, they are being encouraged to call The Lott at 131 868.
Alternatively, tickets can be checked via The Lott app, online or in person.
"They can head into Wylies Newsagency or any other one and scan in their entry," Mr Eddy said.
Wylies Newsagency owner Sue Wylie said it was very exciting to have sold the winning ticket.
"We sincerely hope it goes to a local," Mrs Wylie said.
"But it could be anyone, because throughout this holiday period we've had a lot of strangers passing through and coming in to buy lotto tickets."
Mrs Wylie said they have been selling tickets there since 1960 and while they've sold some smaller prizes, they have never seen something this high.
"This is the biggest prize we've ever sold," she said.
"That in itself is very exciting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.