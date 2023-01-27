The Daily Advertiser

Hunt begins for mystery millionaire after winning ticket sold at Temora newsagency

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 27 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:00pm
Temora's Wylies Newsagency staff member Linda Salan announces they sold Wednesday night's winning lotto ticket. Picture contributed

The search has begun for a mystery millionaire after a Riverina newsagency sold the winning ticket to Wednesday night's national lotto draw.

