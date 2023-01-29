Residents are being told to get their western boots ready for an epic upcoming event set to raise funds for the Wagga Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).
The RDA Hoedown Showdown is a family event hosted by Wagga Takes Two participants, first time mentor Harry Manglesdorf and celebrity Melinda Thiele.
"I have known people on the committee and in the show for a long time and things just lined up and the year was right, it just fell into place," Mr Mangelsdorf said.
"This is a showstopper for Wagga. there's nothing like it or that contributes as much to the community as this event does."
After seeing the events last year, Miss Thiele decided she wanted to jump on board, and she has particular excitement for this event.
"I'm excited for the watermelon eating competition," she said.
"That was a lot of fun last year."
From dancing to top prizes up for grabs, RDA committee members can't wait for community members to see what the night has in store for all.
On top of that though, the event will raise crucial funds for the RDA to help with things from veterinary bills to maintenance.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It injects a lot of much needed funds into the RDA," RDA committee organise Lee Hesketh said.
"We will have a bar going and the music is just phenomenal.
"It's a super relaxed evening."
RDA secretary Dawn Haddon said It's a whole family event which sets it apart from some others.
"It's a community facility and the funds helps us to keep it going," she said.
"We've got a lucky balloon competition where people can win a lot of prizes.
"We also have a lucky dip for the children with a lot of nice prizes.
"We have an auction and we have some good items. We've got a bandit line-dancers and they're going to give us a demonstration.
"We have a whip cracking demonstration coming and a junior cowgirl and cowboy competition."
The event will run on Saturday, February 11 from 6pm to 10pm.
Tickets can be purchased at; https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/hoedown-showdown-rda-wagga-wagga-tickets-476280827777.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.