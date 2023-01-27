The Daily Advertiser

Gun found during arrest of man accused of robbing Leeton jewellery store

By Talia Pattison
Updated January 27 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 3:00pm
This prohibited firearm was allegedly found at the Leeton property in Golf Club Drive. Picture by NSW Police

A MAN who allegedly had a prohibited gun at his home in Leeton has been arrested and charged following a break-in at a jewellery store in town last month.

