The chances that a Liberal candidate will run for the seat of Wagga at the looming state election have lowered after a Wagga businessman announced he would not run.
Owner of Meccanico Espresso and Wine and Wagga Liberals general branch vice-president Richard Moffatt posted a personal statement to Facebook yesterday announcing he was unsuccessful in securing the candidacy for the party.
"Earlier this week I presented to my final stage of the selection process - a phone interview with a Sydney-based selection panel," Mr Moffatt said.
"I was unfortunately unsuccessful in progressing forward and subsequently will not be standing for election this time round."
It's not known if anyone else nominated for preselection.
Mr Moffatt went on to say that it was increasingly more difficult to succeed in politics and said he was not "a perfect person".
"Good leaders have life experience," he said.
"When you work hard with passion and commitment towards a goal and then fall short, it is disappointing to say the least. That is certainly how I am feeling."
The announcement comes after months of speculation around whether or not both the Liberal and National parties would run for the electorate on March 25.
Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said he believed the development was "a sign that they know they can't afford a misstep".
"I'm unaware of what the situation with Richard is but I think that given the depth to which the candidate nomination committee appears to be looking at the issues, it's clear that the ghost of Daryl Maguire is still haunting the Liberal Party," he said.
"They need to make sure that their candidates represent their community."
The NSW Liberal Party declined to comment about the circumstances of Mr Moffatt's unsuccessful candidacy.
Mr Moffatt said he would continue to campaign for Wagga to become "as liveable and prosperous as possible".
Incumbent Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr, Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin and Greens candidate Ray Goodlass are running for the seat of Wagga on March 25.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
