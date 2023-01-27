Wagga United Football Club is investing in their women's program to ensure female athletes have access to the best coaching knowledge in the region, sending two club members to undertake their C licence training.
The accreditation is the first of four elite-level coaching accreditation's offered by Football Australia, with club registrar Shandi Gibbons saying it's important for their women's players to have access to quality coaching.
Gibbons received a scholarship through Football Australia's Legacy '23 program to undertake the training and boost female coaching engagement.
"They offered me a legacy scholarship which was a grant for female coaches up to $1000 to go towards coaching programs or identified programs to help build the female footprint within coaching," Gibbons said.
"Obviously there's not many of us around, and that was what actually made it quite an easy target to reach.I probably wouldn't have otherwise done it but having them bear the brunt of that and come in with that thousand dollars made it a lot more attractive."
Completing the program alongside Gibbons is the club's 2023 women's coach James Samson.
"Football is always going to be part of my life, when I started playing I knew at some point I'd have to hang up the boots, so I wanted to have another outlet to go into and started with coaching my brother's team and then transitioned into coaching the women's team for what was supposed to be a year and turned out to be seven years," Samson said.
Ensuring equal access to properly trained coaches is important to the club and Samson said the course allows the club to show their players they're all equal.
"It's given us an opportunity to really target that area to show the girls coming up through the club from under 6's up until they're in their teens, and even the women's players that we have at the moment, that there is a culture that Wagga United is trying to grow that everyone is welcome to be here and that we are going to offer high quality coaching and be able to help them grow as players so they can be the best," he said.
For Gibbons, she believes it is important that the club gives their players access to what they're seeing at other clubs also.
"We do lack numbers quite significantly to the boys so I think just getting that exposure and and showing that as a club, we're going to give you as much as you want to put in is really vital to those girls," she said.
"Giving them that opportunity to actually get high-level coaching, the girls that play the game play because they absolutely love it, so if we can keep that going and keep that passion there, that's what it's all about."
The duo are excited to bring their new skills back to the club and work with the team to ensure the club offers them the best playing experience possible.
"C licence is designed to be a lot more of a technical and tactical based licence where you really look more in depth into the game about how to get the best out of players and them as a team as well, and by doing this course, it's going to allow us to bring the club more of the highest end of coaching," Samson said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
