Wagga City Wanderers will be represented by two teams at this weekend's tenth annual Bathurst Cup.
The boys competition will feature 102 teams from across NSW and the ACT, with Wanderers under 13 coach Lucas Myers saying it's the first time his team will have a run together this year.
"It's a brand new team, there's a lot of new faces, there's some boys from out of town, and they have come together to form this new team," Myers said.
"So for us it's a starting point, we've never played together, we've had very limited training sessions.
"The results aren't really the focus for us this weekend, it's just getting the boys to start learning to play with each other."
This is the first time this cohort has attended the Cup as they age into the Wanderers NPL program this year.
Myers said the squad will have some strong competition, with several metro clubs also joining the event and he'll be focusing on getting the team to work cohesively throughout the weekend.
"Our team is sort of stepping up from the SAP program, which is for the younger kids and into the older age program, or the NPL program, and this is the first time they get to go to this Cup as well," Myers said.
Choosing to follow the cohort through the program, Myers coached the group when they were under 12's last year.
The Wanderers have previously attended the competition however two years of COVID-19 interruptions mean they haven't made the trip for a while.
Myers said the club is looking forward to attending the competition again and kick starting their 2023 pre-season.
The boys will play at least four games over the two-day competition, and will be joined by the Wanderers under 16 side also.
Bathurst District Football President Peter Scott said the organisation is looking forward to hosting teams from across NSW and ACT for the weekend.
"This year's Bathurst Cup is shaping up as one of the best ever, with a record number of teams entered," he said.
The teams travelled to Bathurst on Friday evening, with games kicking off at 7:30 on Saturday morning.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
