Two Wagga sides will take part in the North East Region 6's junior cricket grand finals against Cricket Albury Wodonga on Sunday

Updated January 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga's under 16 representative cricket side is hoping to claim grand final glory when they face off against CAW Country on Sunday. Picture supplied

Two of Wagga's junior representative cricket sides are set to face off against their border counterparts on Sunday in the North East Region 6's junior cricket grand finals.

