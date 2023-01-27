Two of Wagga's junior representative cricket sides are set to face off against their border counterparts on Sunday in the North East Region 6's junior cricket grand finals.
The under 16's side is set to go up against Cricket Albury Wodonga (CAW) Country while the under 12's team will compete in the pool A grand final against CAW Country Thunder.
Under 16's coach Drew Jenkins said his side was excited ahead of the match however knew they had a tough task ahead of them.
They went down to CAW Country by 19 runs when the two sides played in round two with Jenkins confident they could take some lessons out of the defeat.
"They are a strong side," Jenkins said.
"So we can't take it easy on them and can't panic even if they win the toss and get a big score.
"We can match that score with a bit of discipline, we just need to take our time and work our way into the game instead of thinking about the scoreboard all the time."
Scoring runs hasn't been an issue for the side, especially when batting first with them posting scores of 1-316 and 204 when winning the toss.
Vaughn Jenkins and Braith Gain have been standouts with the bat while Angus Banks and Harrison Conroy have been impressive with the ball.
The under 12's side will also be looking to reverse a loss in their grand final after going down to CAW Country Thunder in their earlier clash by 47 runs.
Harrison Ockerby has been the fantastic with the bat for the side while Darcy Crittenden, Henry Benecke and Baxter Jaeger have all been solid contributors with the ball.
Both games are being held at Alexandra Park in Albury commencing at 10am.
