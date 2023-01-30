The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Quinty Pub Australia Day Yabby Races draws in big crowd

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 30 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of people flocked to an iconic Riverina venue on the outskirts of Wagga to celebrate Australia Day in true style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.