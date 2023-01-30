Dozens of people flocked to an iconic Riverina venue on the outskirts of Wagga to celebrate Australia Day in true style.
Collingullie Fishing Comp organisers Carmel Hutchinson and Leigh Burkinshaw welcomed dozens of revellers from Wagga, Uranquinty, Collingullie and The Rock to the Uranquinty Hotel yesterday for an epic yabby racing event.
Mrs Hutchinson said it was great to see such a good crowd head out to a smaller community and show their support to the pub and celebrate the national day.
From yabby races to three-legged races, children's entertainment, a lamb spit roast and a sausage sizzle, apple bobbing, a DJ and children's face painting, there was something for everyone.
All funds raised from the yabby races and lunch was given to a well-deserving charity, Riding for The Disabled, a volunteer organisation providing equine assisted activities for people Riverina residents with disabilities to develop and enhance abilities.
