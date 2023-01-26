Valued members of Riverina communities have been acknowledged at Australia Day events this week.
From volunteers and community legends to downright good people, the award winners have been honoured for going above and beyond.
Citizen of the Year: Al Taylor
Young Citizen of the Year: Tylar Shepheard
Volunteer of the Year: Christine Thomas
IN OTHER NEWS:
Citizen of the Year: Paul Muir
Young Citizen of the Year: Daniel Collier
Environmental Citizen of the Year: Coleambally Bowling Club
Citizen of the Year: Paul Horan
Young Citizen of the Year: Thomas Riley
Community Event/Group of the Year: Marrar Camp Draft Association
Citizen of the Year: Sister Patricia Johnston
Young Citizen of the Year: Zavian Williams
Local Hero Award: Carrah Lymer
Citizen of the Year: Jane Griffiths
Young Citizen of the Year: Emma Johnston
Gavin Johnston Vocational Award: Robyn Howard
Citizen of the Year: Tanya Lewis
Lifelong Citizen to the Shire: Bill Aliendi
Young Achiever of the Year: Ruby Miller
Citizen of the Year: Keith Edgarton
Australia Day Award: Michael Flinn
Young Citizen of the Year: Nick Madden
Citizen of the Year: Rex Evans
Senior Citizen of the Year: John Gerrard, Beverly Hughes
Young Citizen of the Year: Brooke Hall
Environmental Citizen of the Year: Nella Smith
Citizen of the Year: Thomas Moss
Service to the Community: Jen Vinge
Citizen of the Year: Ros Hartwig
Young Citizen of the Year: William Matthews
Citizen of the Year: Alan Pottie
Young Citizen of the Year: Maimuna Zaman
Ted Ryder Memorial Sports Award: Henri Moreels
Environmental Citizen of the Year: Erin Earth
Walk of Honour: Aunty Isabel Reid and Aunty Kath Withers
Citizen of the Year: Christine Burnett
Junior Citizen of the Year: Charlie Tuckfield
Business of the Year: The Health Studio
