Top citizens awarded special honours as Riverina communities mark Australia Day

Updated January 27 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
Coolamon Shire Australia Day award winners with mayor David McCann and 2023 ambassador Terry O'Connell. Picture supplied

Valued members of Riverina communities have been acknowledged at Australia Day events this week.

