Gratz Vella pulled the right rein by heading to Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Australia Day.
Vella was also considering Bega with Casino Time but coming off a second at Wagga decided to have one more crack at the track.
It paid off with Casino Time finishing over the top of his rivals to take out the Sound Fits Australia Day Cup Benchmark 74 Hcp (2000m) on Thursday.
"The horse has always shown potential but last start the 1800 was maybe a fraction short," Vella said.
"I still thought the 2000 might have been a bit short as I was going to take to Bega on Sunday for a 2200 but I think it's a funny track, it could be a non-going track where the leaders just kick away and the backenders can't make it, but I tossed a coin and came to Wagga."
READ MORE
After a win at Canberra on a Heavy 10 in November, the six-year-old had been unplaced in his next five starts.
However this time around he was able to turn the tables on Dip Me Lid.
Dip Me Lid got the better of him by just under a length last time out, but the Canberra trainer thought Molly Bourke setting a slow tempo on the Keith Dryden-trained runner this time around really helped Casino Time.
"It kept him close as usually he's last far behind them, usually four or five lengths last but when he was a bit closer and not usually any petrol I thought this could be it," Vella said. "I was very happy with the ride and very happy with the horse."
With Jeff Penza onboard, Casino Time went on to down Roseirro, who just edged out Dip Me Lid, by a half length.
Buoyed by his success, Vella has ruled out a tilt at a mid-week run in Sydney.
"The horse showed me some potential, I think he might even get a mid-week in Sydney over 2400 as he just turns himself off," he said.
It was part of a race-to-race double for Penza as Burrandana made it three wins in a row for Wagga trainer Peter Morgan to put himself into Country Championships contention.
He's now won three of his four starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.