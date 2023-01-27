Taking steps towards the right dance school choice Advertising Feature

Most schools understand that dance can be intimidating as a beginner and that it's totally reasonable to ease yourself in by doing a trial class or two. Picture Shutterstock

Choosing the right dance school for your child can be an overwhelming process.

There are many options out there, so working out exactly what you're looking for in your dance school experience is crucial.

According to professional dancer and choreographer Belle Beasley, it depends on your and your child's needs.

"For many parents, dance school location, convenience and price are the major guides, and these factors are really down to individual resources," Belle said.

"The most expensive dance school is not necessarily the best one for your child, especially if the focus is more on dance as a recreational and social activity.

"Google or YouTube different schools in your area, ask around and get in touch about doing a trial class. From there, you can make an informed decision."

Higher dance school costs often equate to more qualified teaching staff, safer or bigger facilities, and potentially greater performance opportunities. But this is not always the case.

"Be wary of high unexpected costs outside the immediate dance training," Belle advised.

Class sizes are another aspect to consider.

"Younger and more inexperienced students would be best suited to smaller classes where they can be cared for more attentively," Belle said.

"However, the older and the more experienced the dance student gets, the less they rely on the teacher to keep them on their toes.

"Bigger classes can be more motivating as each student is pushing themselves to be noticed or recognised among their cohort."

Opportunities to perform onstage should also be considered and discussed with teachers and administration upon enrollment.

"Some students may prefer keeping their dance practice within the safe confines of the studio - in which case, a school that takes part in many competitions and performances may not be what you're looking for," Belle said.

"However, if you think your child will get a thrill, develop confidence and gain unique experience from performing onstage, whether in school concerts or solo eisteddfods, then a performance- or competition-focused school might be the place to help them shine."

Belle said there was no right or wrong when selecting a dance teacher, aside from being confident they will support your child through their dance journey.

"A teacher that has minimal formal qualifications may still give your child the nurturing teaching experience they need to develop a love for dance," she said.