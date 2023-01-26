The Daily Advertiser

Number of nominees 'testament' to volunteer impact on Wagga community

By Georgia Rossiter
January 26 2023 - 7:00pm
Citizen of the Year Alan Pottie accepts his award at the Wagga Civic Theatre on Wednesday night. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Wagga's citizen of the year says the number of nominees for the Australia Day awards this year is a reflection of the amount of generosity in the community.

