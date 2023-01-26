Wagga's citizen of the year says the number of nominees for the Australia Day awards this year is a reflection of the amount of generosity in the community.
Cancer awareness advocate and Relay for Life volunteer Alan Pottie was named 2023's citizen of the year at Wagga City Council's Australia Day awards on Wednesday evening.
"It's been a very humbling process to get nominated and just to hear the stories of others and what the achievements are around town," he said.
"A big congratulations to all the nominees and also to the people that put the time and effort into nominating people, because that's not a small task."
Nine people were nominated for Citizen of the Year this year, along with six people nominated for Young Citizen of the Year and the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial award.
During his acceptance speech, Mr Pottie said thanked Wagga residents for giving generously to Relay for Life.
"On the odd night we'd go to the pub for Relay, people just put their hands in their pockets straight away, and that happens throughout Wagga all the time," he said.
"I think the number of nominees this year is just a testament to how much we appreciate volunteers."
Mr Pottie said this year he will continue to donate his time to Relay for Life, with the committee keen to hear feedback on last year's shorter event.
"There may be some plusses in having a shorter event so that people can engage and be more involved," he said.
Historically, Relay for Life is a 24 hour challenge.
