Gary Colvin is looking to use a trip to Tumbarumba to launch a Country Championships campaign with Carnival Miss.
The five-year-old resumes in the $18,000 Tumbaraumba Bowling Club/Ray White Rural Tumbarumba - Tumbarumba Cup Benchmark 66 Hcp (1400m) on Saturday.
With four wins from her 19 starts to date, it will be the only start Carnival Miss has in the lead up to the $150,000 feature at Albury on February 25.
Despite her record, which includes a win in her only start last preparation, Colvin believes she will need another win to ensure she is firmly in the calculations.
"She has a bit of a show in that but it is a pretty strong Tumbarumba Cup," Colvin said.
"She is on her way to the Country Championships and probably needs to win another race to make sure she is well and truly in it."
With her large ownership group hailing from Tumbarumba, the race has been part of a long term plan for Colvin.
However it wasn't until late that he decided to commit to the trip.
Danny Beasley will jump aboard and it was his father Bob who really got Colvin over the line.
"We've got Danny Beasley to ride her, which worked out pretty good," he said.
"He's a good friend of the family and Bob said you haven't rode until you've rode at Tumbarumba so he (Danny) decided to jump on Carnival Miss and go up there.
"I've got to thank Bob for that as I was umming and ahhing at that stage on whether I was going to go but it all worked out well."
Beasley, who rode a winner at Murrumbidgee Turf on Thursday to ensure he's struck at every meeting since making his return from Singapore, had initially declined the trip.
However after a change of plans he is now looking forward to a trip up to the hills.
"Dad had been at me all week, he really wanted to get there so it's a bit of a favour to Gary and Dad, but now that I've committed to it I'm really good forward to it," Beasley said.
"They say it's a very unique track, it's one track that I've never rode at so I can tick that off the list.
"I'm looking forward to it.
"She trialled super the other day so that was another incentive."
Coming up with barrier one has also helped Colvin stick to his original plan.
Carnival Miss has won a trial in the lead up to her return.
She also worked on the unique Tumbarumba circuit during the week and Colvin hopes it will put her in good stead on Saturday.
"I took her up there and had a little look at the track on Tuesday and we were pretty happy with her," he said.
"She did have a lot of time out but she's had a jump out and a trial so she will probably go into this race a little under done but being pretty fresh if she gets up that hill at Tumba then it is all downhill from there.
"I just hope she gets down that hill alright."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
