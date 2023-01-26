One of this year's inductees into Wagga's Walk of Honour said it was an award she could take with her "for the rest of my life".
Respected Wiradjuri Elders Aunty Kath Withers and Aunty Isabel Reid were this year's inductees to Wagga's Walk of Honour for their service to education, families and First Nations people.
Aunty Isabel first moved to Wagga with her family in 1970, searching for better housing, work and better education for her children.
She said they not only found those things here, but said the community became her "family".
"They accepted us, not because we were Indigenous or whatever colour we were, it didn't matter," she said.
"They accepted us the way we were and I appreciate that. I'm very proud here tonight."
Aunty Isabel's advocacy has helped Stolen Generation survivors receive redress and has also worked extensively with Wagga City Council with the first Reconciliation Action Plan and Cultural Protocols.
Aunty Kath - who has cared for more than 100 children over several decades - thanked her family, and those who nominated her to receive the honour.
"I'm pleased to be sharing this with Aunty Isabel, and to the people who nominated me... thank you very much," she said.
Aunty Kath has supported education initiatives, and helped families in crisis throughout her whole life. As an Elder, she's long supported the city's First Nations community.
Aunty Kath and Aunty Isabel's names will be on the newest plaque to be installed on Baylis Street.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
