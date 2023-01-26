The Daily Advertiser

Westside Candy is going for her fifth straight win on Friday for Temora trainer Greg McKinnon

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westside Candy has been in some serious form of late with the young bitch going for five straight wins on Friday. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

A lot of hard work is starting to pay off for Temora trainer Greg McKinnon and his team with Westside Candy looking to grab her fifth straight win when she goes around in Wagga on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.