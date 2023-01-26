A lot of hard work is starting to pay off for Temora trainer Greg McKinnon and his team with Westside Candy looking to grab her fifth straight win when she goes around in Wagga on Friday night.
The young bitch has been in superb form over 525m of late and although she will come back to 400m on Friday, McKinnon believes it shouldn't worry her.
"She definitely tries her guts out and that's the best thing about her," McKinnon said.
"She is non-graded now, so there is no race for her over the 500m, but she has won over the 400m before.
"She will step back and she should go alright, but there are a couple of handy dogs in the race that are good beginners.
"We are just getting her set up and will look to take her to The Meadows or something like that."
Jumping out of box five, McKinnon believed that the draw wouldn't phase her with her placing in both of her previous attempts.
"It doesn't worry her what box she is out of," he said.
"Unless there's something with a bit of speed around her and she gets into a bit of trouble.
"But it won't matter how much trouble she gets in, she will try 100 per cent and that's the main thing with her."
Although having won three times previously over 400m from just seven starts, McKinnon still said it was important to make sure she is ready as her last race over the shorter distance was back in early September.
"We kept the sprint in her legs to give her a trial last week and she went pretty good," he said.
"Hopefully she can just back that up and we've kept her a bit fresher this week.
"She is going good at the moment, but we just need to look after her as she is going to be our next brood bitch."
McKinnon will also have King Of Divas resuming on Friday night after a five week spell.
"He's a better dog than what he looks like on form," he said.
"He's a very classy dog, but there's been a bit of drama with him with water diabetes and trying to get him right.
"We probably brought him back one race too early last start, trying to get him back too quick.
"But we took our time with him this time, so hopefully he can put things together and it's up to him now to return the favour to us.
"But he should go pretty well we are hoping."
Although McKinnon is the primary trainer of the pair, he trains in a team partnership alongside his father, brother Rick McKinnon and close mate Steve Bennett.
"It's a whole team effort," he said.
"It's a fair effort from everyone to get them back onto the track and try and get the best out of them.
"If you are not checking or fixing them, then you are doing hydrobath or running or swimming them.
"This time of year is good for us, because we have got a good swimming facility and it works really well.
"It's just a really good team effort and we are putting in the hard yards and that's why we are getting results."
Friday nights card has 11 races with the meet set to continue on the celebrations from Australia Day.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Australian themed kit with prizes to be won while there will also be a thong throwing contest held on the night and free Zooper Dooper's for the first 50 kids through the gate.
