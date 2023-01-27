Trevor White will have plenty of hometown support as he chases another Junee Pacers Cup win on Saturday night.
The veteran trainer has won the race twice, the first with Heroic Byrd before Hollywood Sign won it almost 30 years later back in 2015.
He lines up an in-form, and well-drawn, Gracie Taltoa in the $19,380 feature.
Gracie Taltoa has not missed the placings in her last five starts including a win over Leeton's Carnival Of Cups program on New Year's Day before move success at Riverina Paceway last time out.
However given the strength of the field White isn't heading in too confident.
"We're hoping but it's a pretty tough race," White said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"She is a chance if she gets a good run.
"I've won a couple so it would be nice to win another but they are always hard to win."
Known for her gate speed, Gracie Taltoa has drawn barrier three.
She has two of the David Kennedy runners drawn to her inside while the third Romanee will start on the inside of the second row.
White is hopeful she can use the alley to her advantage.
"She worked good, she's fit and well and she's been going good so that's all you can ask for," he said.
"We just have to hope for the best and she's a nice little mare.
"She has really good gate speed so hopefully she can get a good spot."
There is plenty of local interest in the feature race with Peter McRae to take the reins aboard Gracie Taltoa.
White's nephew Chris Judd is returning home for a cup tilt with Carlo Gambino but has to contend with barrier six while Bayley Duck has picked up the drive on Temora Pacers Cup winner Mighty Joe.
Grenfell trainer Mark Hewitt is utilising Duck's claim with Mighty Joe still chasing a five straight win after being declared a non runner in the Oberon Cup last week.
White expects there to be some fireworks in the feature race as part of a big night for the club.
"With a lot of visiting horses I think they will all be fair dinkum," he said.
"Even the consolation is a pretty tough race which is really good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.