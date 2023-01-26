The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Pat Clarke decks out villa for Australia Day

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Estella's Pat Clarke, 84, decorated her villa for a small gathering with friends on Australia Day. Picture by Les Smith

Estella resident Pat Clarke didn't grow up celebrating Australia Day as a child but has in recent years discovered her love for it and embraced that.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

