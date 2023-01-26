Estella resident Pat Clarke didn't grow up celebrating Australia Day as a child but has in recent years discovered her love for it and embraced that.
The 84-year-old has been holding small Australia Day gatherings for her and her closest friends over the last few decades and Thursday was no different as she prepared the decorations and lunch at her home.
From koala biscuits to Australian flags and Australian animals, Ms Clarke had it all.
"I was always interested in Australia Day and the settlement, all of that," she said.
"I think it's sad that they are wanting to change the date."
Ms Clarke has lived in Wagga at the Settlers Village for almost 10 years and has found the entire village to share in her love of Australia Day.
"I like to see the Australian flag, I think that's nice," she said.
"We also have one at the front of the village and I think it's just very welcoming.
"Settlers do there own barbecue but I just have a little gathering and invite my close friends."
Before moving to Wagga Ms Clarke was well-known in the Dubbo community for her Australian Day spirit.
"I've been here going on 10 years, it will be 10 years this year," she said.
"I used to do it when I lived in Dubbo and I loved that."
Ms Clarke said her favourite thing about Australia is how free the country is.
"We live in a pretty good country, I think," she said.
"It's quite special, the freedom we have."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
