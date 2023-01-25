Some power hitting from Alex Smeeth set the tone for South Wagga to claim the first silverware of the Wagga Cricket season.
Smeeth blasted 49 off 29 balls, in an innings that featured eight boundaries and six to help the Blues to a comfortable win over Wagga City in the Twenty20 final at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night.
South Wagga captain Luke Gerhard thought it really set the tone in the 28-run victory.
"The wicket is pretty flat out there, the boys got off to a flyer and it just continued on throughout the day," Gerhard said.
"It really set us up."
Smeeth and Warren Clunes (19) got the Blues off to a great start, going at almost 10 an over before Jack Harper struck twice in the eighth over.
First he had Clunes caught trying to extend the fast start before Smeeth gloved one to wicketkeeper Ben Turner two balls later.
However Jake Scott (35) and Joel Robinson (40) continued on with the strong batting effort for the Blues, putting on 73 runs for the third wicket after the opening partnership had garnered 77.
Gerhard thought their partnership ensured a big total.
"It just shows the maturity of Snake (Scott) and Joel to come out there, work the ball around for a few overs and then go from there," he said.
The Cats were able to peg things back slightly as some late wickets tumbled but the Blues were still able to post 6-163 in the dwindling light.
Wagga City's chase couldn't have got off to a worse start as Turner was trapped in front of the stumps by Hayden Watling in the first over.
Aaron Maxwell (22) and Jon Nicoll (16) offered some resistance but the run rate was always in favour of the Blues.
Harper top scored with 38 after being given a couple of lives but Wagga City finished at 9-135.
While it wasn't their best performance in the field, Gerhard was particularly impressed with Jed Guthrie, who snared both Maxwell and Nicoll to finish with 2-23 off his four overs.
"We spoke about new-ball wickets and H got us that and then Jed Guthrie through the middle probably bowled the best spell he has all year," he said. "We dropped a few catches but got a few run outs so it was a bit of a mixed field result."
The Blues are now looking to extend their form when they take on Wagga City in the one-day format at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Gerhard isn't expecting too many changes to the side for the Max Knight Challenge Cup clash.
"We spoke about starting to build after Christmas, getting some quality players back into our side and there's still a few who missed out tonight," he said.
"Hopefully we can continue to build and hopefully get another medal."
