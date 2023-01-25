Wagga RSL welcome back Ethan Perry as they look to extend their strong start to the season.
After bowling out Lake Albert 83 last week, St Michaels are next in the firing line of the Bulldogs after they only managed 57 against South Wagga.
St Michaels are winless but captain-coach Sam Perry doesn't want to underestimate their rivals.
"We put the same emphasis on betting St Micks than we would Wagga City or South Wagga," Perry said.
"When it is a six-team comp all games are just as important as each other.
"After all the hard work we've done at the start of the year we'd hate to throw that away this weekend.
"With things pointing in the right direction hopefully we can get another win."
Austin Cornell retains his place in the side with Gage Baxter heading back to second grade.
"We've gone for Austin purely based off his performance from the past two weeks," Perry said.
The Bulldogs also have Blake Byrnes coming back through second grade this weekend after missing six weeks with injury.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
