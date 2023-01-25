Speed is a useful skill in many sports, and Wagga's junior athletes were able to hone their running skills across a variety of sports at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
The Speed for Sport session run in collaboration by Little Athletics NSW, Cricket NSW, and AFL Riverina brought more than 30 young sports stars out for a full day of speed training.
Athletes rotated through three stations, one for each sport, where they learnt how to control their running and use speed to their benefit.
Little Athletics NSW's Harry Hannaford said it was a good opportunity for athletes from across sporting codes to come together to work on speed and agility.
"It really shows that all the kids are enjoying all three different sports," Hannaford said.
"A lot of the kids are learning different things from different sports, which is our goal and purpose of running this event, which is awesome, and a lot of them are finding other sports interesting, so hopefully registrations is boosted for next season."
Participants spent approximately an hour at each sports station, where they worked on different drills.
Hannaford said some participants said they were already involved in up to seven sports, but it was pleasing to see so many were interested in trying something new.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
