The Daily Advertiser

Relay for Life volunteer Alan Pottie awarded 2023 Citizen of the Year award

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 25 2023 - 9:35pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Alan Pottie - the man behind the city's Relay for Life - has been recognised for his tireless community work and fundraising. Picture by Les Smith

Cancer awareness advocate Alan Pottie has been named Wagga's 2023 Citizen of the Year. Mr Pottie, who received the honour tonight, has been a driving force behind the city's Relay for Life fundraiser since he joined the committee more than a decade ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.