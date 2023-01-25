Cancer awareness advocate Alan Pottie has been named Wagga's 2023 Citizen of the Year. Mr Pottie, who received the honour tonight, has been a driving force behind the city's Relay for Life fundraiser since he joined the committee more than a decade ago.
In the past three years alone, he has helped the Cancer Council raise $125,000 from the popular event.
After his own brush with cancer, Alan Pottie wanted to do more to raise awareness and funds to help others battle the disease.
In his acceptance speech, Mr Pottie thanked Wagga residents for giving generously to Relay for Life.
"On the odd night we'd go to the pub for Relay, people just put their hands in their pockets straight away, and that happens throughout Wagga all the time," he said.
"I think the number of nominees this year is just a testament to how much we appreciate volunteers."
Mr Pottie began volunteering for the Cancer Council after he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2010.
Two years later, he joined the committee for Relay for Life, an annual community fun run to raise money for those affected by cancer.
Mr Pottie also volunteers to Cancer Connect, a free and confidential phone service connecting those with cancer with someone who has had a similar experience.
The new Citizen of the Year is also one of just 36 people in the world who has been named a Global Hero of Hope by the Cancer Council.
"I want to try and reach out to people to be aware of their own bodies, to reach out and try and detect cancer early," Mr Pottie told The Daily Advertiser earlier this week.
"That's the best thing you can do for yourself."
This year's Young Citizen of the Year award went to tireless volunteer Maimuna Zaman.
An active member of the community, Miss Zaman donates her time to numerous organisations, including the Ronald McDonald House Charity, Wagga Rotary Book Fair, and Wagga Base Hospital. She also teaches children karate at her local karate club.
At school, Miss Zaman is a member of the School Representative Council and is involved in a variety of school clubs.
She has also contributed to many fundraisers, including Christmas drives and Movember, to donate money to these charities.
Henry Moreels, a respected member of the city's sporting community, was named the 2023 recipient of the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award.
Following his time as a Wagga soccer player, Mr Moreels also refereed matches and volunteered in administration roles for more than 60 years. He's also spent 30 years contributing to basketball in Wagga. He is a dedicated coach ready to teach and mentor anyone.
Community organisation ErinEarth was awarded this year's Environmental Citizen of the Year with co-founders Carmel Wallis and Kaye Bryan both receiving recognition for their contributions.
To celebrate the organisation's platinum jubilee, Ms Wallis and Ms Bryan planted a thriving garden where two asphalt tennis courts and a dumping ground used to be. The space has become a haven for the Riverina's native plants and animals.
"We just knew we had to do something for the planet," Ms Wallis said.
Also recognised at the ceremony last night were Wiradjuri Elders Aunty Isabel Reid and Aunty Kath Withers, who were inducted into the 2023 Walk of Honour.
Aunty Isabel has advocated for Wiradjuri and Indigenous peoples throughout her life, most recently contributing to Wagga City Council's cultural protocols, and their Reconciliation Action Plan.
Nationally-renowned artist Aunty Kath has also spent her life advocating for Wiradjuri people, supporting education initiatives and families in crisis. She has served as a carer to more than 100 children.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
