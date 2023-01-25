From dancing around the house to Broadway in New York City, Wagga dancer Charlotte Wickson is about to leap into an opportunity of a life time.
The soon to be 20-year-old was selected to attend the Broadway Dance Centre in New York city and is set to leave Wagga on Australia Day.
With a dream of being a broadway dancer, Miss Wickson has big dreams for herself and this is yet another step closer to the end goal.
"I've been dancing since I was three. Mum put me into dancing classes because I would not stop dancing around the house," Miss Wickson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I started out wanting to be a ballerina, but I have fallen in love with theatre."
Miss Wickson began dancing at Coolamon where she stayed throughout her primary school years before she joined the Wagga Academy of Ballet upon starting high school.
Miss Wickson then went to dance with the Brent Street Performing Arts School in Sydney before trying her luck at the four-month placement with the Broadway Dance Centre.
"There's no words," she said.
"I found out I'd been accepted just before Christmas and it's been a whirlwind getting everything ready.
"It means the word to me.
"Performing and being on stage, that's just where I am supposed to be and getting the chance to go all the way to New York is just wild."
Growing up, Miss Wickson struggled in school with other students not understanding her passion to turn dancing into her career, but with the support of the Wagga Academy of Ballet and her parents, she has been thriving.
"It hasn't been easy, trying to pursue a career in this coming from a small town is hard," she said.
"I had a really hard time in school because people didn't really understand it, but I pushed through and now I'm here.
"I owe it to Wagga Academy Ballet, they have supported me and backed me every since day one."
Miss Wickson said the opportunity feels like a "one in a million" kind of thing.
"It's a four month course. We are full time training, so I will be dancing from 9am into the night," she said.
"I picked theatre and so I will be doing classes that fit that theatre concentration, but I will be doing acting and singing classes as well.
"My end goal is Broadway.
"If I got into Broadway that would be amazing, but I think you always have to dream big and I would love to originate a role in a Broadway show."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.