ON THE PACE: Big interest in Junee's feature race

JUNEE'S Carnival Of Cups feature has received plenty of interest.
There were 22 nominations for Saturday's Junee Pacers Cup, which has seen a consolation added to the program.
Secretary Sarah White was thrilled to garner such interest in the $19,380 feature.
"We were thrilled to get 22 noms in total, which is pretty unheard of for cup races around here," White said.
"They are very even fields too so we're pretty excited.
"It should be a close finish."
There is a good mix of runners in the Cup with Junee locals, other horses trained in the Riverina as well as some visitors.
White believes it will ensure there is something for everyone.
"We've got a bit of everything so it should be a good mix," she said.
*****
LEETON trainer Grant Coelli made the most of a trip south of the border on Friday.
Rocknroll Sass was able to pick up a Vicbred bonus after holding on for a narrow victory at Cobram.
After being sent to the front by Riverina reinsman James McPherson, Rocknroll Sass made the most of a return to Coelli's stable after four unplaced efforts in Sydney to ensure a lucrative win.
Setting a new career best mile rate of 1:53.9, she has now won six of her 27 career starts but has been sold to Western Australia since her win.
****
THERE is an extra incentive to race at Albury over the next fortnight.
Albury will hold two Friday meetings on February 3 and 10, with the second meeting their Carnival Of Cups night.
The horse who finishes last in each race across the two meetings will receive a bag of chaff from Corowa Chaff Mill while there is a $2000 trainers bonus up for grabs.
Across the two meetings trainers will receive four points for a win, three for second, two for third and one point for fourth or worse and whoever has the most points over the two meetings will win the bonus.
****
THE man behind the pictures of Riverina harness racing is about to change.
After a number of decades providing the images from around the region, Wayne Milgate is retiring.
****
ROSS Arentz was able to score a breakthrough win at Junee on Tuesday night.
Arentz was able to lead all the way with Bretts Hope, who scored by 9.1 metres.
It was both the first win for the Alfredtown trainer-driver and the seven-year-old since last February.
****
LEETON owner Michael Boots had a day out at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Boots won three races on the card.
Maddis Tiger was able to produce the goods first up for Ellen Bartley before Lowbowski, who he part owns alongside Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker, and Blazing Banner were also successful.
****
JUNEE will hold an eight-race card for their Carnival Of Cups meeting on Saturday.
The first is at 6.35pm.
Wagga races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
