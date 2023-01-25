The Daily Advertiser

Culcairn land the signings of Ben and Lachie Gould alongside Michael McWilliams, Matt King and Ethan Golley

January 25 2023 - 3:30pm
Culcairn has signed Matt King, Ethan Golley, Michael McWilliams alongside siblings Ben and Lachie Gould in a major boost to their finals hopes.

Culcairn has signalled its intentions to return as a Hume League finals force snaring several signings for the upcoming season including the return of Ben Gould.

