After barely fielding a team most weeks last season, Turvey Park's recruitment drive has seen their squad size increased by 50 per cent.
Coach Michael Ness said it's unfamiliar territory having so many players available to him.
"I've got a plethora who could play here or play there, last year because there was so few numbers, everyone had their set positions and their fitness was right up because they had to play a full game every week but now we've got people who can chop and change," Ness said.
"I keep going, right I'll pencil you in here and the someone else does something good at training in that position and I'm like whoa, now I've got to work out that, it's a selection headache in who is going to play where, but it is an exciting one."
Ness estimates the club has at least ten new players joining the team, including a large group of netballers and a few defence recruits.
Lauren Nugent, Dani Sheppard, and Rebel Brooker are three of the new recruits, hailing from netball, soccer, and cycling backgrounds respectively.
After retiring from cycling, Brooker was looking for something new and stumbled across the club through a Facebook post.
Learning under Ness she said she's slowly getting to know the rules better and becoming familiar with the ball.
"The rules are so different to being on a bike, you can run and bounce but I'm getting there," Brooker said.
Sheppard, who is new to the region, said she has been impressed with how well the club has integrated the team.
"It's hard to find a club that is as female orientated as men, there's nothing worse than when you come across a club that doesn't care, but they're good," Sheppard said.
Nugent is one of a group of Turvey Park netballers who have joined the side for the 2023 season after watching their teammates play last year.
"I'm so glad I'm not the only new one, if there's someone else learning at the same time, you usually hit the same milestones together," Nugent said.
The trio praised Ness for his patience and understanding with the new playing group as they all learn together.
"You look over at the boys and clearly their skills are just so much better, I can't imagine what it's like for Nessy to come all the way down to where we don't know anything, he does such a good job with us," Nugent said.
For Ness, having a larger playing group has made his job easier, with more drills and skill development opportunities available.
"We've got a plethora of options and you can do more competitive drills and bigger drills, you can explain the game better when there is more players here and the girls are learning quicker because we've got the numbers," Ness said.
Struggling to field even 15 players most weeks last year, Ness is excited to see what his side will be able to produce once the season begins.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
