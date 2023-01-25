The Daily Advertiser

Another chance to boost rating ahead of Country Championships

By Graeme White
Updated January 25 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Donna Scott is chasing a hat-trick with Snap Book at Wagga on Thursday to improve his Country Championships chances.

Lightly raced gelding Snap Book - one of five last start winners - will need to step up again to be any chance of qualifying for the Newhaven Park Country Championships when he races at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.

