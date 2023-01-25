"I am a Cootamundra person through and through," Brian O'Malley said.
A simple statement, but one that encompasses the litany of reasons he has received the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to his community through a range of organisations.
Mr O'Malley turns 85 in the weeks after Australia Day and was initially reluctant to accept the honour so late in life, but realised it means as much to family and friends as it does to the recipient.
"It was the last thing on my mind," he said.
"The things you do in life are the things you want to do anyway ... and I feel quite fortunate in a lot of ways."
Mr O'Malley was a prominent businessman and among the many contributions he made to Cootamundra are his work with the Cootamundra Development Committee, a benefactor to the Cootamundra Nursing Home, and former treasurer of St Vincent de Paul.
But he is most proud of the work he did to bring the Cootamundra Primary Health Centre to life.
"It was our company that did it, I arranged the funding ... that's the main thing I'm proud of more than anything else," he said.
Mr O'Malley said having OAM attached to his name gives him a "great deal of satisfaction" but he wouldn't be there without those around him.
"If you don't have good people around you, you don't have anything," he said.
