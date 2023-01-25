Receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia is not something you think about day-to-day, but for the rest of his life Dennis Palmer will have the letters OAM associated with his name.
The Cootamundra man has received the title for service to the community of Cootamundra-Gundagai and while the award hasn't sunk in yet, Mr Palmer thinks it is his capacity for empathy which garnered him the honour.
"I was initially shocked, it's not something I had ever thought about, but to be successfully nominated is an absolute honour," he said.
"I was never looking for applause or recognition."
Mr Palmer sat on the Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council for over two decades and during that time he always had an open door policy with constituents.
"The big plus for residents, I run a business here where the front door is always open, so the interaction between the residents and myself, well they just walk in and out the door," he said.
And he saw himself as an advocate for those who may be scared or uncomfortable raising issues in a public forum, something he said he could understand.
"A lot of people could relate to myself to be the device to get their concerns aired, that was the biggest satisfaction for me," he said.
Mr Palmer said he loved his time on the council, and misses serving the community with a particular highlight being 2014, when Cootamundra Shire council won the The AR Bluett Memorial Award for best regional council.
Building an indoor swimming pool for the town, which came in under budget, was another highlight, but it was the people which made the job, he said.
"I enjoyed the interaction with the people of this community," he said. "Some of them were very frank and very argumentative, but I found satisfaction listening to their stories.
"I feel for these people"
Mr Palmer served the town during times of drought, bushfires, floods, COVID and the eventual merger with Gundagai.
The business man served on the board of Goldenfields Water County Council for 17 years, a highlight of his working life, he said.
"All I can say now, is thank you, Cootamundra," he said.
Mr Palmer also serves as a JP, a firefighter with Rural Fire Brigade for 30 years and has long ties with the Lions Club of Cootamundra.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
