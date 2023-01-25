The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/The Weekender - List

Former Cootamundra councillor and local business owner 'shocked' to receive Medal of the Order of Australia

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business owner and former Cootamundra councillor Dennis Palmer has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia. Picture by Madeline Begley

Receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia is not something you think about day-to-day, but for the rest of his life Dennis Palmer will have the letters OAM associated with his name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.