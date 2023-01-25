It was a pretty good week for Josh Staines at the Australian Country Cricket Championships although it was also a case of what could've been for his ACT side.
ACT finished the competition in fifth spot, however were competitive in all of their games with Staines saying it was a good showing from his side.
"We actually had a pretty good week," Staines said.
"Overall we played five games, one was washed out, we won two and then lost three games by under 10 runs.
"We just lost those close games which was pretty disappointing, but it was pretty good fun and a good experience."
After defeating WA Country in their opening game, two narrow losses against Queensland Country in round three and SA Country in round four put them on the back foot.
"A couple of things didn't go our way in a couple of games," he said.
"But that's cricket isn't it and our batting probably hurt us a little bit in those games as well.
"We lose clumps of wickets and instead of losing one we probably lost three or four which obviously hurts you in the last 10 overs."
The game against SA Country also brought mixed emotions for Staines with him top scoring for ACT with 85, however fell with less than 25 runs needed and had to watch from the boundary as they lost by 10 runs.
"It was very painful," he said.
"I was kicking myself because I probably threw away a 100 and lost us the game, so it hurt."
Overall however he was pretty pleased with his own performance with him picking up 10 catches behind the stumps while scoring 141 runs.
"With the gloves I was pretty happy," he said.
"With the stick wasn't too bad either, I had one big score of 85, but I would've liked to have two big scores but again that's cricket and you can only do what you can."
Although not getting the exact results they would've liked, Staines still said it was a quality learning experience for the young ACT side with them taking a lot away from the competition.
"WA and VIC Country were quality teams," he said.
"NSW were as well but we didn't get to play them, but there was a lot of good cricketers there and the teams were really good.
"It was a great experience and good learning for us, we were a very young team which is a good thing for us.
"Next year we will be even stronger which will be good."
