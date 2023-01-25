Local para-alpine skier Josh Hanlon has competed in the Para-alpine World Championships in Epsot, Spain this week.
Hanlon was the Australian flag bearer for the opening of the championships however the excitement for upcoming events was quickly dampened as poor weather delayed competition.
Coming to the competition off the back of a sixth place run at the Veysonnaz Para-alipne World Cup earlier this month Hanlon said via a post to Facebook that he was feeling ready to "give all events a solid crack".
Hanlon finished with a time of 1:06.60 in the Super G event on Monday however did not finish in Tuesday's Alpine Combined.
Competition continues until January 29.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
