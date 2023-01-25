The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Josh Hanlon takes on the best at Para-alpine World Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 11:45am
Para-skier Josh Hanlon at the Para-Alpine World Championships in Spain. Picture by Josh Chooka Hanlon's Adventures

Local para-alpine skier Josh Hanlon has competed in the Para-alpine World Championships in Epsot, Spain this week.

