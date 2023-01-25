A week at a pool in Perth might sound relaxing but for Wagga Water Polo's top junior players it was anything but.
Five juniors headed to Western Australia to compete in the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships.
Ella Creighton had the most success while interstate, winning gold with Balmain Water Polo Club.
"We played seven games against teams from across Australia, and we ended up being undefeated and coming first," Ella said.
The 15-year-old connected with her Balmain coach, Lorenzo Uda, through trials for the NSW team, and said she thoroughly enjoys learning from him.
"I loved playing with the team that I wouldn't usually play with and I absolutely love the Balmain coach Lorenzo, he's really good," she said.
Ella will be seeing much more of her coach this year too as she moves to Sydney for school and joins Balmain as her new home club.
Over the tournament Ella scored three goals and was happy with her contribution to the side, particularly her efforts in the grand final.
Also in Perth, and selected in his first nationals team, was Ella's younger brother Harvey Creighton.
"I played for the Sunshine Coast, I was going down for my sister and then I put my name in the draft and I got picked up to play," Harvey said.
He was surprised to be selected and found the experience both nerve wracking and exciting.
Enjoying playing with friends, Harvey hopes to get more nationals experiences in future years, and hopes his performance in Perth will help him grow as a player.
"I think I played well, I didn't come off," he said.
Competing for Richmond and Melbourne Collegians respectively, Geordie Makeham and Campbell Bryce played in the under 16 boys competitions.
Geordie and his Richmond side came third overall, with the young player scoring an impressive six goals throughout the tournament.
"I think I played well, I stopped a few goals," he said.
Playing with new friends and being in a competitive atmosphere was a highlight for Geordie throughout the tournament.
After a call was put out for available players Geordie put his hand up to join the squad in Perth, unlike Campbell who was well acquainted with his team ahead of the tournament.
"We had a pretty good comp, we had players from Melbourne and players from Albury and all around," Campbell said.
Travelling to Melbourne several times to train ahead of the tournament, Campbell said his parents are very supportive of him playing polo and are happy to assist him with travel so long as he is committed to the sport.
Campbell was surprised at his own performance during the championships, playing better than he thought he would.
Joining ACT for the week, Chloe Lotz played for Canberra, scoring two goals in the club's first year in the top division.
"It was the first time ACT had played in the top division so we had lots of different experiences and it was really good, all the teams were definitely more than we expected but we did our best," Chloe said.
Coming together with her squad before each game to do a cheer was Chloe's favourite moment during the championship, saying that it made her feel like she was really part of a team.
She's been training in Canberra with the team for six months and is excited to play more water polo this year.
"I'm keeping up the training and we have a few competitions coming up. I definitely see myself continuing to play through university and stuff," she said.
Wagga water polo players have now shifted their attention to the NSW Open Country Clubs Championships, to be held in Albury/Wodonga from January 27 to 29. Several junior players will play up in the opens competition.
