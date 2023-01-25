The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/The Weekender - List

James McTavish awarded Public Service Medal for outstanding service

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 26 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cross-border commissioner James McTavish recieves Australia Day award for his outstanding public service. File picture

Former State Emergency Service (SES) Murrumbidgee region controller James McTavish has received his third national award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.