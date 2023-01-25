Former State Emergency Service (SES) Murrumbidgee region controller James McTavish has received his third national award.
Mr McTavish has been awarded a Public Service Medal for his outstanding public service to cross-border communities and those facing critical water supply issues, particularly during the drought in 2019.
Mr McTavish has previously been honoured nationally for his work with the SES and his time in the Royal Australian Army.
"This is actually my third national award, so I'm really lucky," he said.
While thrilled to learn of his award, Mr McTavish said the work he'd done was not achieved on his own.
"I'm very excited by the opportunity to showcase the great work we have been doing in drought response in securing water supply for communities right across regional NSW," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The role of the office is to advocate for the resolution of cross border issues on behalf of those NSW communities, businesses, organisations and individuals.
"The last couple of years with COVID-19 has been difficult for those communities.
"It's recognition not just of my work but the work many people have done over the last couple of years.
"We have a small team, which was providing advice to government and supporting individuals and we received thousands of inquiries, at some stages we were receiving hundreds a day.
"It's not just me who did the work here, it was a team effort, a very small team who were dedicated."
Mr McTavish was a household name in the Riverina after the devastating March 2012 floods that ravaged homes in North Wagga.
During that time, he coordinated efforts to protect people and homes while also taking on the job of answering the questions of displaced residents at public meetings.
More recently, Mr McTavish has worked as NSW Cross-Border Commissioner since July 2014, and was the NSW Town Water Supply Coordinator from 2019 to 2021.
His work as NSW Town Water Supply Coordinator significantly and positively impacted communities that faced the real prospect of no water supply during an intensifying drought in 2019.
In January 2019, towns were faced with acute water shortages and Mr McTavish led the government's response to ensure clean and safe water was accessible.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.