From his work on the 2020 bushfires on Dunns Road to the many motor vehicles accidents he attends, Tarcutta RFS station captain Bruce Angel has poured his heart and soul into fighting fires.
Today, that work has been recognised with an Australian Fire Service Medal. Mr Angel joined the RFS in 1968 at Big Springs before moving to Tarcutta where he was elected as deputy captain in 2001 and captain in 2003. In 2012, Mr Angel was elected as group captain - a reflection of the respect his peers have for him.
With 53 years of experience, Mr Angel is a vital asset to his team, a skilled firefighter, strike team leader, incident controller and incident management team member.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I was extremely honoured to receive this award," he said. "No one joins the RFS to get recognition but it's nice to get it."
Mr Angel joined the RFS as a teenager, with a passion for keeping his community safe.
"We rely on volunteers to do that and I'm happy to be a part of that," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.