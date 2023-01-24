The Daily Advertiser

Wollundry Dreaming and Wagga Council's first Indigenous celebrations ahead of 'Invasion Day'

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
January 24 2023 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollundry Dreaming Choir members Tayren Williams, Tyky Williams, Charli-Rae Wallace, Chad Hill, Trey Hoskins, Benji Hale, Fletcher Wells-Lloyd, Nylah Little-Lloyd, and Keiran Knight. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

It was all about recognition for Wagga's First Nations people on Tuesday, who gathered to celebrate their country in their own way with the wider community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.