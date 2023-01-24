It was all about recognition for Wagga's First Nations people on Tuesday, who gathered to celebrate their country in their own way with the wider community.
After a last minute location change to prepare for possible rain, people who came down to Victory Memorial Gardens were welcomed to country by Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Cheryl Penrith, and participated in some traditional dance led by the Ashmont Aboriginal Dance Group.
Organised by Wollundry Dreaming's Leanne Sanders in the week leading up to the event, she said she was "blown away" by the turnout.
"It's just that recognition in the community," she said.
"I think times are changing and I think it's great that the respect is there, especially for the Elders."
The event, named 'Mawang ngiyanhi bala Yarruwala' or 'Together we are strong' kicked off the Wagga City Council's official Australia Day celebrations.
Wagga City Council Deputy Mayor Jenny McKinnon said the event was also a way to recognise January 26's significance as 'Invasion Day'.
"We have an incredible energetic First Nations community here, and we just want to make this who week about our entire community," she said.
"[Wagga's First Nations community] has worked on this, they've devised it all, so we couldn't be more pleased."
Celebrations also included a Growing up Wiradjuri storytelling session at the Curious Rabbit with Elders Isabel Reid, Lorraine Tye, Mary Atkinson, and Cheryl Penrith.
Aunts Isabel and Lorraine said they're both looking forward to hearing young Aboriginal people share their own stories of growing up.
"They all do Acknowledgement of Country in their schools, they do wonderful things," Aunty Isabel said.
"They sit in the crowd and listen to us, about Apology and all that. They must be thinking about it, so I want to know what they're thinking."
Roughly 50 people crammed into the cafe to hear the Aunties tell their stories about growing up, with Aunty Lorraine sharing her journey about discovering her own culture at a later stage in life.
She lived in Sydney for most of her life before returning to Wiradjuri country in 1980.
"I did the story for my grandkids because I was brought up so differently, I didn't know I was Wiradjuri," she said.
"I never came home until 1980... so I decided it was time I found out what was going on."
Wagga's Australia Day Awards Ceremony will be held on Wednesday January 25 at the Wagga Civic Theatre from 7pm.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
