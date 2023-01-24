A man has been arrested following reports of a stealing from a Cootamundra service station on Tuesday.
About 2.55pm, police were called to a service station on Murray Street, Cootamundra, following reports of stealing.
On arrival, Riverina Police District officers were told a man had entered the service station and allegedly stole food items from the shelves.
Police were told the man fled the scene on foot.
A short time later, the police spokesperson said officers arrested a man at Albert Park, Cootamundra.
The 30-year-old was taken to Cootamundra Police Station.
A NSW Police spokesperson said he is expected to be charged.
