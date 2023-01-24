The Daily Advertiser

Man arrested following reported of stealing from Cootamundra service station

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been arrested following reports of stealing from a Cootamundra Service Station. File picture

A man has been arrested following reports of a stealing from a Cootamundra service station on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.