The trip to Junee was certainly worthwhile for Bathurst trainer Nathan Turnbull.
Turnbull took out the opening three races on Tuesday night.
Turnbull drove both Baby Bee Mine and Caribbean Delight to comfortable victories while he utilised Blake Micallef's claim aboard Pippo Nien.
Turnbull was very glad he made the trip.
"It helps pay the petrol that's for sure," Turnbull said.
"We were hopeful of their chances, they were all in the market, and when they live up to that it's great."
READ MORE
Both Baby Bee Mine, who downed stablemate Tackas Princess to give Turnbull the quinella in the first race, and Caribbean Delight started as odds-on favourites and went on to win by more than 10 metres.
Pippo Nien had more of a fight on his hands after taking a mid-race lead but still finished 3.3 metres clear.
It adds to his good run in the region after snaring two features at Temora's Carnival Of Cups meeting earlier this month.
Turnbull thought the Riverina venture was the most suitable option.
"Baby Bee Mine, Tackas Princess and Caribbean Delight are probably not quite up to Bathurst and even this week it's hard as Parkes was the big money meeting so the races there didn't suit them, Bathurst didn't suit them Friday and back here (Saturday) is Carnival Of Cups as well so I try to dodge all of them," he said.
"This meeting was on and it worked out perfect."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.