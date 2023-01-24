The Daily Advertiser

Triple treat for travelling Turnbull at Junee

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 9:00pm
Nathan Turnbull guides Caribbean Delight to victory at Junee on Tuesday. It was the second of his three straight wins to start the night. Picture by Courtney Rees

The trip to Junee was certainly worthwhile for Bathurst trainer Nathan Turnbull.

