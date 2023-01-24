The Daily Advertiser

Wagga city council put signs up advising residents to stay out of Lake Albert after blue-green algae spotted

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signs warning the public about a blue-green algae bloom at Lake Albert in 2022.

Wagga residents are being asked to stay out of Lake Albert after blue-green algae was detected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.