Wagga residents are being asked to stay out of Lake Albert after blue-green algae was detected.
A combination of warm weather, high humidity and an influx of nutrients from the catchment has resulted in an increase in algae blooms and Wagga City Council advises that the lake is unsuitable for all uses, including drinking and recreational use.
"We're advising everyone in the community to avoid coming into contact with water from the lake, and this includes your pets; dogs are especially susceptible to these toxins," the council's relieving manager of environment and regulatory services, Sharomi Dayanand, said.
Blue-green algae can appear as specking, suspended clumps or as algal scums which take the form of green or yellow discoloured slicks on the water surface.
Residents should take extra care where algae can be seen or in places where the water has a strong odour, Ms Dayanand said.
Signs have been put up by the council advising people to stay out of the water.
"We appreciate everyone staying out of the water and we'll notify the community as soon as the readings are at an acceptable level," Ms Dayanand said.
For more information about Lake Albert, visit wagga.nsw.gov.au/lakealbert
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
