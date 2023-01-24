A Wagga girl is set to represent the Riverina Murray region on this year's Regional Youth Taskforce.
Kildare student Hailey Cruz, 13, was very surprised when she was named one of 18 young leaders to represent people from across regional NSW this year.
Founded in 2020, the taskforce meets regularly throughout the year to discuss issues affecting regional youth and advises the minister for regional youth Ben Franklin.
"I felt very acknowledged and I'm proud to say I'm part of such a strong, diverse and dedicated team," Hailey said.
"It's sometimes mind blowing to think I get to be the voice of thousands of people that deserve to be heard."
Hailey said it was also daunting to think she now has to "step up to such a role."
"But I still want to try my best and let my own opinions be known and heard," she said.
Hailey was motivated to apply for the taskforce because she wanted to be a voice for the region and to represent the "community of spirited people" that live in the Riverina Murray area.
"I want to get their hopes and opinions to the people that can actually help," she said.
Hailey hopes to represent the region by "being thoughtful, delivering the hardships and concerns with respect.
"I want to step up with honesty in everything I say and do, to hope that the taskforce can come up with a solution that can accommodate all the young people and unheard youths.
"I also want to be a flexible leader, able to convey my own perspective and be heard in the process."
Already through her school years, Hailey has taken the opportunity to work on some leadership and volunteering skills.
"In primary school I was a house captain. I also got to work with Mini Vinnies," she said.
Since starting high school last year, Hailey has also been involved volunteering with friends at local environmental group Erin Earth.
While serving on the taskforce, Hailey hopes to raise a variety of key issues including mental health and road safety, particularly for young people learning to drive.
This year's taskforce has been selected from more than 140 applicants, and includes two young people from each of the State's nine regions.
"They will meet regularly to focus on the NSW Regional Youth Framework pillars of work readiness, wellbeing, connectivity and community," Mr Franklin said.
"Throughout the year the Taskforce will join me and senior representatives from the government and its agencies to have their say about services, programs and infrastructure that is important to them.
"The state Liberal-National government knows there's no better way to be informed on the issues that matter to young people in regional and rural NSW than to hear them directly from this exceptional group of young people."
Mr Franklin said the 18 new members will also get the opportunity to hone their skills in driving policy change, advocate for real outcomes for young people, and provide a voice for regional youth within the state government.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
