Wagga teenager hoping to make a difference on Regional Youth Taskforce

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 6:00pm
Hailey Cruz is a volunteer at Erin Earth and Kildare College student who has been selected to be on the Regional Youth Taskforce. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga girl is set to represent the Riverina Murray region on this year's Regional Youth Taskforce.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

