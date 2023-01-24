Narrandera has announced that Shane Mumford will line up for the Eagles on June 3 this year.
Mumford, who retired at the end of the 2021 season after playing 216 games for Geelong, Sydney and GWS is set to lace up the boots for the Eagles with Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay looking forward to welcoming the big man on board.
"It is really exciting," McKay said.
"I was pumped when I heard the news, it was a bit of a surprise.
"I think the boys can't wait and I think the whole town will be pretty pumped for it."
In addition to the one off appearance for the Eagles, Mumford will also join the Auskick group on Friday night as well as hosting a sportsman's evening post match.
While it is fantastic news for the club, McKay also said it was great for the town as a whole with him predicting they will get quite a big crowd for the game.
"It's awesome for the town," he said.
"I think we are going to get a good crowd and everyone will be pumped about it.
"Little kids will love it and it will be big for them, then it's awesome for our team.
"Having another big body with some awesome experience around us will be a lot to take in which will be great."
McKay was also looking forward to welcoming Mumford into the midfield group with him hoping that he and fellow midfielders Tom and Jack Powell would be on the receiving end of some quality service.
"We are pretty pumped for that," he said.
"It will probably give Brad Hutchinson a nice little rest as well, he can have a stint down forward and hopefully kick a couple of goals.
"But it will be awesome for everyone involved, especially us in the middle."
Mumford is still currently with the Giants as a ruck coach, with McKay expecting his arrival will be quite popular with a number of GWS fans in Narrandera.
"I think the whole town does support the Giants in a way," he said.
"Because we have Matty Flynn who is a local Narrandera boy who is playing over at the Giants, then the Giants is home to a lot of the Riverina boys and girls.
"There is a lot of Giants fans around the town which is great."
