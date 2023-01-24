The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera has secured the services of former AFL ruckman Shane Mumford for their June 3 game later this year

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
Former Geelong, Sydney and GWS ruckman Shane Mumford is set to line up for the Eagles on June 3. Picture from The Canberra Times

Narrandera has announced that Shane Mumford will line up for the Eagles on June 3 this year.

