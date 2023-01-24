Aaron McDonnell is a bit embarrassed, and he's not sure what all the fuss is about.
Mr McDonnell has been nominated for Wagga's Citizen of the Year accolade and, like all of the nominees, he's shocked and humbled.
He also doesn't feel like what he does is so deserving.
"What I do is quite, I suggest, small fry compared to what others who have been nominated have done and what others in the community in general who have not been nominated do," Mr McDonnell said.
"I do go about doing the little things I do ... but in relation to those that have gone and done bigger and greater things, I don't think it's necessarily worthy of an award or a nomination."
It is said great acts are made up of small deeds and Mr McDonnell, 35, has been nominated for his volunteering in the community.
By day he works in politics, but his spare time is spent working with Meals on Wheels, rescuing turtles and other wildlife, performing JP duties and acting as a marriage and funeral celebrant, as well as looking after the environment in general.
"So, Meals on Wheels, during COVID I was on a roster of calling up people who were housebound, and alone," he said.
"But it's just stuff that people should be doing anyway. Like walking down the street, I can't help but you know, pick up rubbish that I've walked past."
To hear him tell it, he just cannot sit idly by and not help people.
"[I'm] doing my little bit to make it a better place wherever I live. So, whether it's in Canberra where I lived for nine years, and Dubbo for four and Wagga now for four and a bit," he said.
The Lockhart lad puts his community spirit, or drive to make the world better, down to a couple of things.
His country upbringing is one - a childhood that taught him country hospitality and helping your neighbour.
Religion is also another guiding influence.
"At the heart of it, it's do unto to others as you would have them do unto you, or if you want to influence change you've got to be prepared to change yourself," he said.
Mr McDonnell embodies the qualities that make for a productive member of a small community and he hopes that through his small everyday good deeds, he can affect change in a big way.
"I've had five or six people who've messaged me on Instagram who have then sent me a photo of them saving a turtle or ringing up WIRES and saving an owl," he said.
"If you want others to do the right thing, you've got to set the example."
He said he would be surprised if he was to be named Citizen of the Year at tonight's awards ceremony.
"I'll be chuffed, humbly chuffed. It'll be ridiculous," he laughed.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
