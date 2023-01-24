The Daily Advertiser

Lockhart lad Aaron McDonnell nominated for Wagga's Citizen of the Year accolade, but feels undeserving

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
January 24 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron McDonnell, one of the Citizen of the Year nominees in this year's Australia Day awards, models the behaviour he would like to see in others. Picture by Madeline Begley

Aaron McDonnell is a bit embarrassed, and he's not sure what all the fuss is about.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.