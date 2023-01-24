Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes key-midfielder Chayse Holland will miss most of the 2023 season after giving birth to her first child in December.
The 2021 joint league player of the year gave birth to daughter Murphy in mid-December and said though champing at the bit to get back on field, she's unsure if she'll make it.
"I thought that in 2023 they were going to have a winter competition, so I've been hanging out for that but unfortunately it's not," she said.
With the short summer season returning this year, Holland has less time than expected to recover if she'd like to get on field this year.
"Murphy was actually six weeks early, and I was really excited when I had hear early, I was like yes that means I'll have longer to recover before footy but my doctor tells me you're not meant to run or jump for three months and I did not realise that because that's pretty much all AFL is, running and jumping," she said.
"I've been talking a big game at work the whole pregnancy saying that I'll play footy straight up, but I reckon I'll probably still get there towards the end of the season."
Balancing listening to her body and listening to her head will be Holland's biggest challenge.
Confessing to having some white line fever, she's working hard to ensure she's properly prepared to play.
"I think that a little bit of my problem is that I want to prove a point, which is a bad reason to do it if my body isn't ready," she said.
"I was so disappointed that the season is so short and that I might miss out, that when I first found out that the due date was January, I thought oh it gives me not long to recover before footy starts, which is a dumb thing to even be thinking about."
Holland said she feels that teams barely have time to settle together before the season is over and the focus shifts away from football until the next year.
The coaching team at MCUE have been incredibly supportive of her if she wants to return, with partner, and team co-coach, Max Hanrahan keen for her to return at her own pace.
"Max told me when Colin (Roberson) found out that I was pregnant, he was reprimanding Max, telling him what have you done?," Holland said.
Disappointed they may be Holland will miss most of the season, she said the family-friendly club has been a pleasure to be with and she's staining involved in with the side.
"I might need to run water or something, that'll give me something to do," Holland said.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will open their 2023 Southern NSW Women's season for the first time in Pool A with an away game against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
