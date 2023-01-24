The Daily Advertiser

MCUE midfielder to miss most of season after giving birth to first daughter

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:16pm, first published January 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes players Max Hanrahan and Chayse Holland with their newborn daughter Murphy. Picture supplied

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes key-midfielder Chayse Holland will miss most of the 2023 season after giving birth to her first child in December.

