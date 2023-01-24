The Daily Advertiser

Tumut local embraces opportunity with Canberra Raider

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 4:00pm
Tumut's Chloe Doon is hoping to continue through the Canberra Raiders development system to play in their NRLW side. Picture by Madeline Begley

Tumut's Chloe Doon is one step closer to a career in the NRLW after taking a place in the Canberra Raiders 2023 Tarsha Gale Cup squad.

