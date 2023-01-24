Tumut's Chloe Doon is one step closer to a career in the NRLW after taking a place in the Canberra Raiders 2023 Tarsha Gale Cup squad.
The 18-year-old had been balancing finishing her HSC at Tumut High School in 2022 while actively pursuing playing league at the elite level.
Assisting with a skills and talent identification clinic ran by the Raiders in Wagga after a training session last week was a full-circle moment for the teenager who got her start playing tackle league at a similar session in 2017.
"I did a clinic in Wagga actually, and that was the first time I ever played and I decided that I liked it and went from there," Doon said.
Previously playing league tag, with no opportunity to play tackle locally she joined a team in Yass to play tackle throughout the year.
Entering the Raiders system a few years ago, Doon had been training with the Tarsha Gale squad in previous seasons while waiting to age into the side last year.
"I started actually in the Lisa Fiaola side a few years ago and I trained with Tarsha Gale a few years ago too but I was too young, then I played last year and was re-selected this year," she said.
Moving through the system she said the club has been welcoming and accommodating to her as a regional athlete.
She said they understand the commitment and sacrifice required to make her way to Canberra three times a week for training and game.
"They're so accommodating, they know I have to travel as well and they're all round good stuff. The girls I train with and play with are great," Doon said.
Raiders will join the NRLW competition for the first time in 2023, and Doon hopes that she'll one day debut with the side.
"I'd love to play in the NRW side, I first considered it an option when I started playing Lisa Fiaola and Tarsha Gale, and saw that there was opportunity to go that far, I did a few things around the Riverina with opens and it was just eye opening to see what's coming," she said.
The second row/lock said she loves the physicality of playing rugby league and the hard running that comes with her position.
"I love being amongst it all," she said.
With plans to move to Canberra this year, Doon is grateful to know she already has strong connections with her teammates there and relieved to be cutting back on her travel time.
"I've made friends through this so it makes it easier, I'll be studying exercise physiology," she said.
After injuring her calf in trials for the squad Doon has been undergoing rehab and slowly getting back into training.
"I was out there today and it was good to see the girls out there and have a proper train in the rain," she said.
The teenager is hoping to see more young girls coming through the Raiders pathway system and hopes to see more Riverina athletes in years to come.
Doon will age out of the Tarsha Gale Cup at the end of the 2023 season.
Canberra Raiders inaugural NRLW side will join the NRLW competition in 2023.
