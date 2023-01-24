The Daily Advertiser

Man taken to hospital after crash between mobility scooter and car at Docker Street, Brookong Avenue intersection

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An elderly man has been injured after a crash in Wagga centeral. File picture

Police are investigating a central Wagga crash that left an elderly man with minor injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.