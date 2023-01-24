Police are investigating a central Wagga crash that left an elderly man with minor injuries.
About 12.45pm on Monday, officers attached to the Riverina Police District were called to the intersection of Docker Street and Brookong Avenue, following reports of a low-speed crash between a car and a mobility scooter.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the driver of a Toyota Yaris - a woman aged in her 90s - stopped to render assistance.
The rider of the scooter - a 69-year-old man - was treated at the scene before he was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
